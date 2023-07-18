Forest officials of Ramanathapuram release 18 parrots

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: At least 18 parrots were released into a safe environment by the forest officials of Ramanathapuram on Monday. With this, a total of 28 green parrots, which were being kept as pets at homes, were released into a safe environment over the course of two weeks in the district.

Earlier, the forest officials had requested the public to voluntarily hand over the birds to them, and that if a person in possession of the bird species would be penalised under the Wildlife Act of 1972.



S Hemalatha, district forest officer, Ramanathapuram told TNIE that keeping birds, including Green Parrots, Grey Francolin, Myna, Panag Kadai, Panjavarna Pura, Blue Parrot and other smaller and exotic birds, as pets at houses is a crime as per the Wildlife Act of 1972.



"Based on our efforts to preserve such species, the forest department, on June 30, had announced that people in possession of green parrots to hand them over to the forest department officials," she added.



Following the announcement and a special campaign organised by the forest department, several people voluntarily came forward and handed over the birds that they were keeping as pets.



Earlier, in the first week of July, ten birds were given to the forest department, which were taken for medical aid, and then released into a safe environment where they can sustain. This week, another pack of 18 parrots was taken into care, and then released into forest areas after a medical check-up. Hemalatha appreciated the residents who came forward to hand over the birds and advised others to do the same considering the welfare of the birds.

RAMANATHAPURAM: At least 18 parrots were released into a safe environment by the forest officials of Ramanathapuram on Monday. With this, a total of 28 green parrots, which were being kept as pets at homes, were released into a safe environment over the course of two weeks in the district. Earlier, the forest officials had requested the public to voluntarily hand over the birds to them, and that if a person in possession of the bird species would be penalised under the Wildlife Act of 1972. S Hemalatha, district forest officer, Ramanathapuram told TNIE that keeping birds, including Green Parrots, Grey Francolin, Myna, Panag Kadai, Panjavarna Pura, Blue Parrot and other smaller and exotic birds, as pets at houses is a crime as per the Wildlife Act of 1972. "Based on our efforts to preserve such species, the forest department, on June 30, had announced that people in possession of green parrots to hand them over to the forest department officials," she added. Following the announcement and a special campaign organised by the forest department, several people voluntarily came forward and handed over the birds that they were keeping as pets. Earlier, in the first week of July, ten birds were given to the forest department, which were taken for medical aid, and then released into a safe environment where they can sustain. This week, another pack of 18 parrots was taken into care, and then released into forest areas after a medical check-up. Hemalatha appreciated the residents who came forward to hand over the birds and advised others to do the same considering the welfare of the birds.