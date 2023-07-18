‘Fortune-teller’ robs woman of three sovereigns gold near Kuniyamuthur in TN

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Police are on the lookout for a fortune-teller who allegedly robbed three sovereigns of gold chain from a woman on the pretext of performing special pooja to solve her family issues in Narasimmapuram near Kuniyamuthur on Saturday.

According to police, Akila (25) from Kumaran Garden Street in Narasimmapuram was approached by a person on Saturday. The person introduced himself as a fortune-teller and told her that he can solve her family problems by performing basic rituals at her house immediately. Believing his words, Akila allowed him to get inside the house and perform a pooja.

The man then asked her to bring a cup of water mixed with turmeric powder and asked to put her gold chain weighing three sovereigns inside the water. He chanted some ‘mantras’ and then he asked her to bring another cup of water.

While she was in the kitchen, the man escaped with the jewellery. Akila along with her neighbours searched for the man, but couldn’t find him, following which she lodged a complaint at Kuniyamuthur police station. After establishing his identity through CCTV footage, a special team has been formed to arrest him.

