Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Fortune-teller’ robs woman of three sovereigns gold near Kuniyamuthur in TN

According to police, Akila (25) from Kumaran Garden Street in Narasimmapuram was approached by a person on Saturday.

Published: 18th July 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Chain Snatching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Police are on the lookout for a fortune-teller who allegedly robbed three sovereigns of gold chain from a woman on the pretext of performing special pooja to solve her family issues in Narasimmapuram near Kuniyamuthur on Saturday.

According to police, Akila (25) from Kumaran Garden Street in Narasimmapuram was approached by a person on Saturday. The person introduced himself as a fortune-teller and told her that he can solve her family problems by performing basic rituals at her house immediately. Believing his words, Akila allowed him to get inside the house and perform a pooja.

The man then asked her to bring a cup of water mixed with turmeric powder and asked to put her gold chain weighing three sovereigns inside the water. He chanted some ‘mantras’ and then he asked her to bring another cup of water.

While she was in the kitchen, the man escaped with the jewellery. Akila along with her neighbours searched for the man, but couldn’t find him, following which she lodged a complaint at Kuniyamuthur police station. After establishing his identity through CCTV footage, a special team has been formed to arrest him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fortune-teller robbed three sovereigns of gold chain Kuniyamuthur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp