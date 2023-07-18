Home States Tamil Nadu

Govt officials default mobile bill payment, CUG connections cut in TN

The collector gave the instruction after activists raised the issue during the grievance redressal meeting.

Published: 18th July 2023 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 07:13 AM

T Christuraj

Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR:  Expressing displeasure at officers not paying bills on their allotted mobile phones, Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj on Monday directed the revenue department to submit the list of CUG numbers that have been disconnected by service providers. The collector gave the instruction after activists raised the issue during the grievance redressal meeting.

According to sources, a revenue officer is allocated a BSNL CUG sim and a monthly allowance of Rs 500. If the bill exceeds the amount, the officers have to pay for it. Speaking to TNIE, All General Labour Welfare Association-general secretary A Saravanan said, “BSNL’s Closed User Group (CUG) mobile numbers are allocated to government officials, including revenue officials for direct communication with the public and conveyance is given to them by the government.

But some officers did not pay the bills for the last three months because of which the services have been cut. This is a scam as the officers are paid by the government to settle bills. We found out that numbers of more than 20 officers including Tashildar, VAO, and Revenue Inspectors in Tiruppur Revenue Division have been deactivated for non-payment of bills.”  After receiving the petition from activists, Christuraj directed officers to clear the bills immediately.

