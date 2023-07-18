Man kills wife over doubt about extramarital affair in TN

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: A 41-year-old man surrendered at the Devakottai police station on Monday after he allegedly murdered his wife with a sickle over doubts about extramarital affairs.



According to the police, the couple, Prabakaran and his wife Suriya (30) was residing with their five-year-old daughter in Kasilingam Nagar near Devakottai. "Prabakaran was working abroad while his wife was an employee at a private fitness company near Pudukottai. Two months ago, when Prabakaran came to visit his family, he found his wife frequently talking on the phone during the night. After doubting an extramarital affair, he warned Suriya not to use the phone frequently and restricted her from going to the office. But as she refused to pay heed to Prabakaran, the couple began quarrelling every day," the police said.



The police further said on Monday morning, when Suriya was riding on her two-wheeler from her house to the office, her husband dashed by her on another two-wheeler. "When Suriya fell off her two-wheeler, Prabakaran attacked her with a sickle and she died on the spot. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and recovered the body and sent it for autopsy," the police added.



Meanwhile, Prabakaran surrendered at the Devakottai police station, following which a case was registered. Further investigation is underway.

