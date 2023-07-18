MKU canteen resumes service after long gap of two years in TN

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Much to the delight of over 4,650 students and hundreds of staff members, the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) canteen resumed operation on Monday. For the past two years, not even a single canteen operating in such a vast varsity campus that houses 20 schools, which further comprise 77 departments, had posed a predicament for everyone.



The worst affected were the staff and students of the 123 MKU-affiliated colleges, who had to visit the varsity often. Speaking to TNIE, M Shanthi, a hosteller, said until now, we had to depend solely on hostel food. "Today, we went to the canteen and had lunch at an affordable price of `50. Especially, students attached to the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), who travel from long distances to the varsity, can now have food and refreshments whenever they need," she said.



A staff member from MKU said in the absence of a canteen, he had to travel far and spend more to have food. "It was not possible for me to bring lunch from home daily. It was particularly stressful when somebody would come to visit us and we could not even offer them some refreshment. The canteen opening now is a big boon for all of us," he said.

