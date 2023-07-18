Home States Tamil Nadu

MKU canteen resumes service after long gap of two years in TN

Much to the delight of over 4,650 students and hundreds of staff members, the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) canteen resumed operation on Monday.

Published: 18th July 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University

Main building of Madurai Kamaraj University (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  Much to the delight of over 4,650 students and hundreds of staff members, the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) canteen resumed operation on Monday. For the past two years, not even a single canteen operating in such a vast varsity campus that houses 20 schools, which further comprise 77 departments, had posed a predicament for everyone.

The worst affected were the staff and students of the 123 MKU-affiliated colleges, who had to visit the varsity often. Speaking to TNIE, M Shanthi, a hosteller, said until now, we had to depend solely on hostel food. "Today, we went to the canteen and had lunch at an affordable price of `50. Especially, students attached to the Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), who travel from long distances to the varsity, can now have food and refreshments whenever they need," she said.  

A staff member from MKU said in the absence of a canteen, he had to travel far and spend more to have food. "It was not possible for me to bring lunch from home daily. It was particularly stressful when somebody would come to visit us and we could not even offer them some refreshment. The canteen opening now is a big boon for all of us," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) canteen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp