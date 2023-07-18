Home States Tamil Nadu

Parents of wards allege inadequate facilities, security measures at pvt homeopathy college in TN

The parents said in the petition, "Our daughters called us on Sunday evening and said the food provided to them at the hostel is neither sufficient nor hygienic.

Published: 18th July 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

V P Jeyaseelan

Collector V P Jeyaseelan (Photo | Website)

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR:  Pointing out inadequate facilities and security measures at a private homoeopathy medical college in Virudhunagar, parents of girl students at the college submitted a petition to Collector V P Jeyaseelan on Monday. They also sought action against the college management and teachers.

The parents said in the petition, "Our daughters called us on Sunday evening and said the food provided to them at the hostel is neither sufficient nor hygienic. The college also lacks proper toilet facilities and fencing. We are not even sure if the institute possesses the necessary recognition. The college management also refuses to respond to our queries properly."

They further said the teachers do not seem to be adequately qualified, and the hostel warden works in a biased manner. Following suspicion over whether cameras were concealed in the hostel washrooms, police officials on Sunday inspected the premises and concluded that no camera was hidden anywhere.

Meanwhile, sources from the college said they had submitted the necessary documents to the police regarding the recognition queries. They refused to comment further on the allegations. Meanwhile, a committee comprising five members, including officials from health, revenue, police, and social welfare departments, has been formed to probe the issue and submit a report to the district collector.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private homoeopathy medical college V P Jeyaseelan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp