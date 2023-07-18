Parents of wards allege inadequate facilities, security measures at pvt homeopathy college in TN

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Pointing out inadequate facilities and security measures at a private homoeopathy medical college in Virudhunagar, parents of girl students at the college submitted a petition to Collector V P Jeyaseelan on Monday. They also sought action against the college management and teachers.



The parents said in the petition, "Our daughters called us on Sunday evening and said the food provided to them at the hostel is neither sufficient nor hygienic. The college also lacks proper toilet facilities and fencing. We are not even sure if the institute possesses the necessary recognition. The college management also refuses to respond to our queries properly."



They further said the teachers do not seem to be adequately qualified, and the hostel warden works in a biased manner. Following suspicion over whether cameras were concealed in the hostel washrooms, police officials on Sunday inspected the premises and concluded that no camera was hidden anywhere.



Meanwhile, sources from the college said they had submitted the necessary documents to the police regarding the recognition queries. They refused to comment further on the allegations. Meanwhile, a committee comprising five members, including officials from health, revenue, police, and social welfare departments, has been formed to probe the issue and submit a report to the district collector.

