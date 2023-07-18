Poor facilities at Katpadi railway junction in TN irk passengers

Rajalakshmi Sampath By

Express News Service

VELLORE: Passengers at Katpadi railway junction have been on the brink of missing trains due to confusion arising from the absence of LED screens and proper toilets, among other essential facilities that the junction lacks. Equipped with five platforms, the junction gets a daily footfall of around 3,000 passengers, including patients from other states bound for the CMC Hospital.



To begin with, the station has failed to provide LED screens on four platforms. As a result, passengers have to rely on manual whiteboards at the entrance of platform one to identify their designated coaches, often resulting in confusion. There have also been instances where trains have stopped at stations different from those initially communicated.



Venkatramani from Chitoor said, "The absence of clear information regarding platform allocation and the reliance on announcements alone is insufficient, especially for non-English speakers. Passengers are forced to search for platform numbers on the whiteboard at the entrance, which leads to confusion and delays. The LED boards that display coach numbers must be implemented across the station."



Additionally, the toilets have become a matter of concern. The two public toilets on platform one are currently non-functional, exacerbating problems, particularly for those with medical needs.

Adding to the inconvenience, the second platform provides only four toilets, which is insufficient given the passenger volume at the station. Platforms 3 and 4, on the other hand, lack toilet facilities altogether. Gandhi expressed his frustrations, and said, "Platforms 3 and 4 lack toilets. Without toilets in the station, how can I go to another platform without missing my train?"



Although not persistent, the absence of shelter roofs on the platforms adds to the discomfort of travellers, especially during the rainy season.



When contacted, authorities at Katpadi railway station said, "We have submitted a proposal but are awaiting information from higher officials. We are also in the process of finalising private contracts for the installation of toilets and LED displays. We will upgrade the facilities soon."

