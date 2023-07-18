Home States Tamil Nadu

Rajasthan man held for extorting money from MLA using fake video in TN

Cybercrime police have arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly extorting money from Periyakulam MLA S Saravanakumar by using a morphed video.

Published: 18th July 2023

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

THENI:  Cybercrime police have arrested a man from Rajasthan for allegedly extorting money from Periyakulam MLA S Saravanakumar by using a morphed video. According to sources, the 48-year-old MLA lodged a police complaint on July 10 stating that he received a video call from an unknown number during the wee hours of July 1.

“He attended the call, but no response came from the other end. After a few minutes, he disconnected the call. During this time, the MLA received a video on his WhatsApp account. To his utter shock, the video showed him having an intimate conversation with a nude woman. Following this, a few people threatened the MLA stating that if he didn’t pay Rs 10,000, they would circulate the morphed video on social media. Saravanakumar paid them Rs 5,000 on July 3 and another Rs 5,000 on July 8 via G-Pay,” sources added.

After the MLA approached cyber crime police with the complaint, the sleuths obtained CAF, and PTL details, and subsequently traced the location of the suspects to Govindgarh in Rajasthan. A special police team reached Govindgarh and arrested the suspect, who was identified as Asrath. Sources said Asrath was involved in crimes such as ATM robberies and extortion of money. Along with Asrath, the police also secured two minor boys from Rajasthan.

