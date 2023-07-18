Rs 6,034 crore allocated for 1,772 highway projects in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The state highways department has allocated Rs 6033.93 crore for various road development projects to a total length of 3,078.29 km across the state. The G.O. issued recently, following an announcement made by Highways Minister E Velu in the Assembly, said funds will be utilised under a comprehensive road infrastructure development programme for 2023-24 encompassing 1,772 works.

Under the Chief Minister Road Development Project (CMRDP), the allocated funds will be used for widening 163.71 km of two-lane roads into four-lane roads at a cost of Rs 1,468.66 crore. Additionally, 545.6 km of single-lane roads will be converted to two-lane roads at a cost of Rs 800 crore.

A sum of `1,302.6 crore has also been earmarked for widening 824.28 km of rural roads, which will involve transforming single-lane roads into intermediate lanes and upgrading intermediate/double lanes to double lanes with paved shoulders.

The chief engineer (construction and maintenance) of the highways department has submitted a proposal seeking government approval. In relation to flood mitigation efforts, the minister announced the replacement of 273 causeways with bridges. The G.O. said 201 bridges will be constructed this year at a cost of Rs 313.52 crore.

The scheme also includes the digitisation of trees and other assets along the state highways at a cost of Rs 202 crore. Apart from road widening and bridge constructions, the order said road safety initiatives, road strengthening, flood permanent works and construction of bridges/culverts will also be undertaken.

An official said, “Road widening projects will be carried out according to the guidelines specified in the G.O. Widening of rural roads will only be initiated based on recommendations from the collector.”

