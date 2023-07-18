Steam-engine-styled train on trial run between Pondy and Chennai

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A special electric train, resembling an old steam engine, underwent a trial run between Puducherry and Egmore, in Chennai, on Sunday. Officials from the Southern Railway, headed by General Manager RN Singh, were on board the train to verify its scheduled stops, speed, and travel time.



The train consists of four coaches, including three air-conditioned coaches, with luxurious seating and glass windows, and one pantry. Officials also inspected ongoing works at the Puducherry railway station, before meeting Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy. While the officials gave feedback on the works at the Puducherry and Karaikal railway stations, the CM promised support for the projects.



Rangasamy also urged railway officials to operate an additional service between Puducherry and Mangalore, as well as a daily service between Puducherry and Hyderabad, said sources.



Speaking to the media, Singh said, "Development work worth `72 crore has commenced at Puducherry railway station, and is expected to be completed in two and a half years. Connecting Tindivanam, Puducherry, and Cuddalore railway stations due to the location of the union territory's station is challenging. A new proposal, to bypass Puducherry and instead pass through Villianur to reach Cuddalore, has been put forth. Research on this new route will be concluded in two months, following which the proposal will be sent to the Centre for approval."



He added, "We also informed the CM about the Karaikal and Peralam train route project." The inspection and meeting were attended by Southern Railway Additional General Manager Kousal Kishore, Tiruchy Division GM Manish Agarwal, and other officials.

PUDUCHERRY: A special electric train, resembling an old steam engine, underwent a trial run between Puducherry and Egmore, in Chennai, on Sunday. Officials from the Southern Railway, headed by General Manager RN Singh, were on board the train to verify its scheduled stops, speed, and travel time. The train consists of four coaches, including three air-conditioned coaches, with luxurious seating and glass windows, and one pantry. Officials also inspected ongoing works at the Puducherry railway station, before meeting Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy. While the officials gave feedback on the works at the Puducherry and Karaikal railway stations, the CM promised support for the projects. Rangasamy also urged railway officials to operate an additional service between Puducherry and Mangalore, as well as a daily service between Puducherry and Hyderabad, said sources. Speaking to the media, Singh said, "Development work worth `72 crore has commenced at Puducherry railway station, and is expected to be completed in two and a half years. Connecting Tindivanam, Puducherry, and Cuddalore railway stations due to the location of the union territory's station is challenging. A new proposal, to bypass Puducherry and instead pass through Villianur to reach Cuddalore, has been put forth. Research on this new route will be concluded in two months, following which the proposal will be sent to the Centre for approval." He added, "We also informed the CM about the Karaikal and Peralam train route project." The inspection and meeting were attended by Southern Railway Additional General Manager Kousal Kishore, Tiruchy Division GM Manish Agarwal, and other officials.