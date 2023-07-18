Home States Tamil Nadu

Stones falling off heavy vehicles on NH 226 pose threat to motorists in TN

They say jelly powder and stones fall off the transport vehicles, posing threat to the commuters. The Perambalur-Manamadurai National Highway 226 was widened in 2016.

Published: 18th July 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Perambalur-Manamadurai National Highway 226

Lumps of cement left behind by heavy vehicles plying through Perambalur-Manamadurai NH 226 | EXPRESS

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Motorists recall the harrowing times they have had commuting through the stretch between the four road junctions to Melamathur in the Perambalur district due to the frequent movement of heavy vehicles.

They say jelly powder and stones fall off the transport vehicles, posing a threat to the commuters. The Perambalur-Manamadurai National Highway 226 was widened in 2016. The highway, which sees the movement of hundreds of vehicles every day, is made use of by private cement plants and crushers to ply their lorries transporting raw materials, limestones and cement bags.

However, the movement of heavy vehicles, commuters say, has damaged the highway stretch as the materials being transported, mostly uncovered, fall off the lorries. Moreover, motorists commute through the road risking accidents. They have demanded immediate action. R Magilan, a resident of Perambalur, told TNIE, "The road has been poorly maintained.

The road is uneven, and commutation is difficult, particularly at night. I almost met with an accident when commuting through the stretch near Kavulpalayam at night. The authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to our demands." R Ayyasamy of Melamathur, echoing the aforementioned, said,

"There are potholes on the road due to the movement of heavy vehicles. Motorists panic while commuting on the road. It is raining sand on the road due to heavy vehicles plying without properly covering the raw materials they transport. Many motorists have fallen off of their bikes." When contacted, an official of the Perambalur National Highways department said, "A tender of `5.2 crore rupees was floated to repair the road. It will be done soon."

