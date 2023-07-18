TN cop held with Rs 3K bribe, Rs 5L seized from scooter

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A woman Sub-Inspector (SI) of the anti-vice squad in Tiruchy was caught red-handed by sleuths of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Monday, for receiving a bribe amount of Rs 3,000 from a spa owner here. Moreover, a total of Rs 5.4 lakh, said to have been received as a bribe, stacked in cash in an Activa scooter said to be owned by the SI was seized, said sources.

According to sources, SI K Rama (53), recently, allegedly demanded a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from S Ajitha, the owner of a spa and massage centre here, to dilute charges filed against her under sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act in April 2023. The SI asked for an advance amount of Rs 3,000, said sources.

Unheeding the demand, Ajitha approached the DVAC and registered a complaint against the SI.

Subsequently, acting on instructions, Ajitha, on Monday morning, handed over the advance bribe amount of Rs 3,000 demanded by the SI, at her office on Cantonment police station. A team of DVAC officials, headed by DVAC DSP G Manikandan, who was present at the station caught the SI red-handed.

Sources said interrogation revealed that the Sub Inspector had been receiving similar bribes, adding that she revealed the involvement of senior officials as well. A total of Rs 5.4 lakh was seized from her two-wheeler. The Sub Inspector was booked under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and lodged in the special prison for women.



TIRUCHY: A woman Sub-Inspector (SI) of the anti-vice squad in Tiruchy was caught red-handed by sleuths of the Department of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), on Monday, for receiving a bribe amount of Rs 3,000 from a spa owner here. Moreover, a total of Rs 5.4 lakh, said to have been received as a bribe, stacked in cash in an Activa scooter said to be owned by the SI was seized, said sources. According to sources, SI K Rama (53), recently, allegedly demanded a bribe amount of Rs 10,000 from S Ajitha, the owner of a spa and massage centre here, to dilute charges filed against her under sections of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act in April 2023. The SI asked for an advance amount of Rs 3,000, said sources. Unheeding the demand, Ajitha approached the DVAC and registered a complaint against the SI. Subsequently, acting on instructions, Ajitha, on Monday morning, handed over the advance bribe amount of Rs 3,000 demanded by the SI, at her office on Cantonment police station. A team of DVAC officials, headed by DVAC DSP G Manikandan, who was present at the station caught the SI red-handed. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sources said interrogation revealed that the Sub Inspector had been receiving similar bribes, adding that she revealed the involvement of senior officials as well. A total of Rs 5.4 lakh was seized from her two-wheeler. The Sub Inspector was booked under section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and lodged in the special prison for women.