After DMA notice, Kovai mayor gives consent for bill

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) mayor Kalpana Anandakumar has given approval to table the bill on outsourcing garbage collection, after the director of municipal administration (DMA) issued notice.

CCMC commissioner M Prathap said the DMA had sent the notice on July 7 as the bill was postponed in two consecutive council meetings. “The subject was not taken up during the council meeting in May and the same was presented in June.

But it had to be postponed as few councillors opposed it. Because the matter was postponed for two consecutive meetings, the notice was served. Once the notice has been served, the mayor needs to respond within a week. So, the mayor gave her approval on July 12. The subject will now be presented before the council for approval this month,” he added.

Under the newly framed Tamil Nadu Local Body rules 2023, section 156 (6)(b) confers the commissioner with the power to approve a bill or resolution by the director of municipal administration if the council meeting is not convened two consecutive times or if any development works are delayed and the council fails to give consent to the works in two consecutive meetings.

The director can carry out the work through the municipal commissioner after sending a formal report to the government in this regard. As the garbage collection in the city by the civic body’s permanent and temporary sanitary workers has not been satisfactory, the corporation decided to outsource the work to private players.

