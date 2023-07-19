Animal cruelty case filed against circus in Kovai

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Race Course police registered a case against the proprietor and manager of the Great Bombay Circus Company, which has been staging circus shows at VOC park ground, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The two were arrested and released on station bail on Monday night.

According to sources, G Arun Prasanna (43), founder of People For Cattle in India (PFCI), lodged a police complaint on Monday alleging that parrots and dogs were being abused and harassed by performers. He said the circus uses birds and dogs, which are not registered under the performance animal registration certificate (PARC) issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). He added that the wings and tails of several parrots had been clipped so that they do not fly away, and dogs were made to perform stunts on narrow metal structures on their hind limbs.

Arun said, “On October 9, 2022, an FIR was registered against the company by Nazarbad police in Mysuru for abusing animals. Similar FIR was registered against the circus on April 23, 2023, by the Thrissur police in Kerala. The birds and dogs should be rescued from the circus immediately.”

Based on the complaint, police arrested the proprietor and manager. The duo were released on station bail on Monday night. Further investigation is on.

COIMBATORE: Race Course police registered a case against the proprietor and manager of the Great Bombay Circus Company, which has been staging circus shows at VOC park ground, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. The two were arrested and released on station bail on Monday night. According to sources, G Arun Prasanna (43), founder of People For Cattle in India (PFCI), lodged a police complaint on Monday alleging that parrots and dogs were being abused and harassed by performers. He said the circus uses birds and dogs, which are not registered under the performance animal registration certificate (PARC) issued by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI). He added that the wings and tails of several parrots had been clipped so that they do not fly away, and dogs were made to perform stunts on narrow metal structures on their hind limbs. Arun said, “On October 9, 2022, an FIR was registered against the company by Nazarbad police in Mysuru for abusing animals. Similar FIR was registered against the circus on April 23, 2023, by the Thrissur police in Kerala. The birds and dogs should be rescued from the circus immediately.” Based on the complaint, police arrested the proprietor and manager. The duo were released on station bail on Monday night. Further investigation is on.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });