Applications invited for 'Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam' scheme in TN

MADURAI: District Collector MS Sangeetha has announced an application registration camp for the beneficiaries under the 'Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam' scheme.



In a press statement, District Collector MS Sangeetha said the registration camp for 'Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam' will be conducted in two phases. "The first phase will be held from July 24 to August 4 and the second phase will be held from August 8 to August 16. Ration card holders need not go to the ration shops for getting applications as the employees of ration shops will distribute applications and tokens to the cardholders' homes. One woman member on the ration card who has completed 21 years of age is eligible to get the benefits," she said.



She further said transgender women and widows are also eligible to apply. "Registration can be done at the nearby ration shops itself. Applicants are requested to bring their Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, and ID proofs for verification purposes," she added.



For further clarification, people can contact control rooms by dialling the following numbers. Madurai North zone 0452 - 2532858, South zone 0452 - 2531645, East Zone 0452 - 2422025, West zone 0452 - 2605300, Melur 0452 - 2415222, Vadipatti 04543 - 254241, Usilampatti 04552 - 252192, Thirumangalam 04549 - 280759, Thiruparankudram 0452 - 2482311, Peraiyur 04549 - 275677, Kalikudi 04549 - 278889 and Collector office 0452 - 2532501

