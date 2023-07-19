CM Stalin remembers stalwarts on Tamil Nadu Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of Tamil Nadu Day, Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a congratulatory tweet, said, “Tamil Nadu is not just a word, it is the life of Tamils.” Stalin said, “On November 1, 1956, when the states were bifurcated on linguistic lines, new states emerged from Madras province. However, it took us another 11 years to secure the name Tamil Nadu for our beloved motherland.”

Stalin remembered the achievement of former CM CN Annadurai, who in 1967, led the DMK to become the first regional party in India to assume power. “Annadurai, as chief minister, officially named the state Tamil Nadu on July 18, 1967,” he said.

Stalin urged the people of the state to take a pledge on the historic day and said, “Let us commit ourselves to making Tamil Nadu a leading state in all aspects. May the brilliance and uniqueness of Tamil Nadu radiate throughout India.”

On behalf of the Tamil Development Department, a photo exhibition showcasing the historical importance of the state’s name was organised at Presidency College and it was thrown open by the Minister for Tamil Development Department MP Saminathan.

Earlier, the minister and elected representatives paid floral tributes to the statue of the Tamil Thai (mother of the Tamil language). During the celebration, Saminathan distributed special booklets about Tamil Nadu Day to students. Besides, a documentary film to highlight the historical importance of the day was also screened.

