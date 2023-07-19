'Colleges days are wonderful but crucial part of life': TN minister

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: College life is wonderful and a crucial part of life, during which one should learn to make the right decisions, said Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan during "Uyarvukku Padi and Kalluri Kanavu", a career guidance programme held at VOC college on Tuesday.



The social welfare minister, addressing the students who recently passed their Class 12 exams, said college days are not just a wonderful, but also a crucial part of life as the decisions taken at this age would make a huge impact in life further. We cannot go back to our college days again," she said.



"Learning to either get a job or become an entrepreneur is at our hands as no one will tell us to learn what is required in the industry," the minister said, adding that it is an age where one can develop good thinking and nurture decision-making skills and that there would be many people to advice, but the decision should be one's own.



The state government had installed advanced equipment at the industrial training centres across Tamil Nadu at a cost of Rs 32 crore, only to provide skill development required at industries, the minister further said.



The advanced training materials have been installed at industrial training institutes in Nagalapuram, Thoothukudi, and Tiruchendur. "Those who complete the training course successfully will be employed at the TATA companies," she added.



The minister issued orders for 10 students who got spot admissions and education loan sanction orders for 14 students. She also issued orders of employment for nine legal heirs of nutritious meal workers, and distributed booklets explaining Puthumai Pen and Naan Mudhalvan schemes to 20 students.



Collector Dr K Senthil Raj, Thoothukudi corporation mayor NP Jegan Periyasamy, social welfare officer Rathi Devi, deputy collector (training) Prabu, VOC college principal Veerapagu and other dignitaries were present.

