Death of Kovai DIG: YouTuber, journo questioned for over five hours

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A social media influencer and journalist from Chennai appeared before Coimbatore city police on Tuesday for an inquiry about their alleged controversial statements regarding the death of Deputy Inspector General (Coimbatore Range) C Vijayakumar, who died by suicide on July 7.

Additional Director General of Police (Law &Order) A Arun had said that Vijayakumar was under medication for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and depression. Even as Ramanathapuram police were investigating, a few people commented on social media that workload and family issues were the reasons for Vijayakumar’s death.

Some of them even said they had evidence for their claims. Following this, the investigation officer served a summons to five people recently under sections 91 (summons to produce a document or other thing) and 160 (1) (police officer’s power to require the attendance of witnesses) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), telling them to submit relevant evidence for their claims.

ALSO READ | Coimbatore DIG dies by suicide; he suffered from OCD and depression, says top cop

Two out of the five persons, journalist V Varaaki and YouTuber Rajavel Nagarajan appeared for inquiry on Tuesday morning. “The inquiry continued for more than five hours. One of them, who claimed that he spoke with the DIG a day before his death on a WhatsApp call, left the station in the afternoon claiming he was not feeling well and did not return till evening. So we will again summon him for inquiry,” police said.

COIMBATORE: A social media influencer and journalist from Chennai appeared before Coimbatore city police on Tuesday for an inquiry about their alleged controversial statements regarding the death of Deputy Inspector General (Coimbatore Range) C Vijayakumar, who died by suicide on July 7. Additional Director General of Police (Law &Order) A Arun had said that Vijayakumar was under medication for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and depression. Even as Ramanathapuram police were investigating, a few people commented on social media that workload and family issues were the reasons for Vijayakumar’s death. Some of them even said they had evidence for their claims. Following this, the investigation officer served a summons to five people recently under sections 91 (summons to produce a document or other thing) and 160 (1) (police officer’s power to require the attendance of witnesses) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), telling them to submit relevant evidence for their claims.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); ALSO READ | Coimbatore DIG dies by suicide; he suffered from OCD and depression, says top cop Two out of the five persons, journalist V Varaaki and YouTuber Rajavel Nagarajan appeared for inquiry on Tuesday morning. “The inquiry continued for more than five hours. One of them, who claimed that he spoke with the DIG a day before his death on a WhatsApp call, left the station in the afternoon claiming he was not feeling well and did not return till evening. So we will again summon him for inquiry,” police said.