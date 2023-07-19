Despite rains, technology keeps Tangedco’s coal supply running

S Guruvanmikanathan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has managed to maintain a consistent coal supply despite the torrential rains in various parts of north India. According to data accessed by TNIE, Tangedco’s daily average coal intake witnessed a rise from 51,161 tonnes in June to 53,649 tonnes in July.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said, “During the monsoon, extracting coal from Odisha mines poses challenges. At this time, workers show reluctance to engage in extracting coal manually. However, in recent years, these obstacles have been cleared by employing cutting-edge technology known as Silo.”

Another official said the power utility currently acquires coal from the Talcher and IB Valley mines of Odisha’s Mahanadi coalfields through a supply agreement. To facilitate the transportation of coal, Tangedco has been utilising Paradip, Ganga ports, and JSW’s coal jetty. Moreover, since June, the power utility has also utilised Dharma port, procuring an additional load of 70,000 tonnes of coal. This has contributed to the increase in the overall average, the official added.

Replace old, damaged electric poles: Minister

Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu instructed Tangedco officials to replace the old and damaged electric poles ahead of the Northeast monsoon. He was chairing a review meeting at the power utility’s office in Chennai.

“It is essential to focus on converting overhead power lines to underground cables and installing new pillar boxes. The officials have to monitor every place and find out the area where the power cut lasts for more than 30 minutes,” he said. The minister also told officials to conduct a special camp on July 24 to address various issues.

