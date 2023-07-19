Home States Tamil Nadu

Improper road, tribals carry man in cradle to hospital in TN

Tribals carry a 30-year-old man in a cradle from Kurumalai tribal settlement to Udumalai Government Hospital

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: The lack of roads forced locals to carry a 30-year-old man in a cradle from Kurumalai tribal settlement to the plains to reach the Udumalai Government Hospital on Tuesday afternoon. The journey took more than three hours.

Speaking to TNIE, Tamil Nadu Hill Tribes Association president K Selvam said, “Palanisamy was suffering from stomach pain for the past two days. On Tuesday, his condition worsened and he couldn’t walk. So, a group of friends created a cloth cradle and decided to take him in it to the hospital. Since there is no road connecting Kurumalai with Thirumoorthy hill, which is 5.8 km away, he was carried through a mud road.”

The people started the journey at 10.30 am and they reached Thirumoorthy hill at 2 pm. With the help of a van, they transported Palanisamy to the Udumalaipet Government Hospital around 3.30 pm. An official from the Tiruppur district administration,

“Recently District Level Committee for Forest tribal rights was held under Tiruppur Collector T Christuraj. The committee has approved the construction of a road connecting the two spots and after fund allocation, the tender will be issued by Dhali Town Panchayat within two weeks.”

