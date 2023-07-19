Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC helps man get govt aid for daughter’s marriage

The judge said that even if the he had not submitted the income certificate, the authorities could have demanded it, instead of keeping his application pending.

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the social welfare department to pay a marriage assistance amount of Rs 50,000 along with a one-sovereign gold coin, to a man for his daughter’s marriage that took place in 2017.

The man was an agricultural labourer belonging to Scheduled Caste. He submitted an online application on June 3, 2017, for the benefit of the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme. When the petition was heard by Justice PT Asha recently, the department informed that the application was not considered because he failed to enclose his income certificate.

The judge said that even if he had not submitted the income certificate, the authorities could have demanded it, instead of keeping his application pending. She also noted from the case records that the petitioner’s annual income was only around Rs 48,000 and the reason given by the authorities was without any basis. 

Bail for man held for pushing collector

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has granted bail to a man who was arrested for allegedly pushing down Ramanathapuram Collector during a quarrel between Khadi Minister Raja Kannappan and MP Navas Kani during an event on June 17. According to the prosecution, the event was organised by the district administration for distributing prizes to winners of various sporting events. During the function, a quarrel broke out between the MP and the minister. The collector, who tried to intervene, was pushed by Vijayaramu, one of the MP’s supporters. 

