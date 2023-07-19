Madurai's first private industrial estate to come up near Melur

By Express News Service

MADURAI: As no other land parcel was found for establishing a new industrial estate, the district's first private industrial estate of MADITSSIA will soon begin functioning near Melur in Madurai district. Such private industrial estates are already functioning in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore in the state.



Experts in the field said Madurai is a centre-point for south Tamil Nadu, however, stakeholders prefer Tiruchy and Coimbatore to take up business. "Actually, Madurai has more potential in terms of connectivity. For air connectivity, it has Madurai airport, Thoothukudi port for sea link, and add to it favourable road facilities. The state government should focus more on setting up road facilities here," they said.



"A 50-acre dry land was purchased and the private industrial estate has been set up. There is space for a total of 50 establishments, including 25 establishments suitable for bigger industries at the venue. This work for the estate would likely be completed within the next six months," the sources added.

MADURAI: As no other land parcel was found for establishing a new industrial estate, the district's first private industrial estate of MADITSSIA will soon begin functioning near Melur in Madurai district. Such private industrial estates are already functioning in cities like Chennai and Coimbatore in the state. Experts in the field said Madurai is a centre-point for south Tamil Nadu, however, stakeholders prefer Tiruchy and Coimbatore to take up business. "Actually, Madurai has more potential in terms of connectivity. For air connectivity, it has Madurai airport, Thoothukudi port for sea link, and add to it favourable road facilities. The state government should focus more on setting up road facilities here," they said. "A 50-acre dry land was purchased and the private industrial estate has been set up. There is space for a total of 50 establishments, including 25 establishments suitable for bigger industries at the venue. This work for the estate would likely be completed within the next six months," the sources added.