No fresh probe on EPS, executive has lost independence: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Refusing to allow the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to hold a fresh preliminary inquiry against the former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami over alleged irregularities in highways tenders, the Madras High Court on Tuesday deplored that the executive has lost its independence and has been dancing to the tunes of the political party in power.

“It is almost 73 years since the Constitution of India started governing this country, and the harsh reality is that the executive has almost lost its independence and has virtually turned into an organ merely executing whatever is said/ dictated/ordered by the political party which is in power during the relevant point of time,” said Justice N Anand Venkatesh in the order.

Political parties, over a period of time, have carefully manipulated the system to such an extent that they have a complete control over the executive, the court said. “Every time there is a change in guard, the entire executive set up also changes to ensure that the organ toes the dictates of the government in power,” the judge noted.

The court was ruling on a 2018 petition filed by DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi seeking orders to DVAC to register a case against Palaniswami on alleged irregularities committed to favouring his close relative and others in awarding tenders for laying roads.

‘PE held does not suffer from illegality’

The court had ordered a CBI probe but the order was reversed by the Supreme Court on an appeal filed by Palaniswami. Subsequently, the DVAC was directed to hold a preliminary enquiry (PE). The DVAC submitted that the PE conducted by an additional superintendent of police had given a clean chit to Palaniswami for want of materials.

However, after a change of government, the DVAC sought to hold a fresh PE. Meanwhile, Bharathi wanted to withdraw his petition claiming that DVAC was satisfactorily pursuing the matter. Refusing to allow the DVAC to hold a fresh preliminary enquiry, Justice Anand Venkatesh, in his order, said the fresh PE is sought to be held only because the other political party (DMK) has come to power.

Stating that the DVAC wanted to disregard the earlier PE only because of a change in power dynamics, the judge said the court is like a playground where the ruling and opposition parties try to score a point for their own political games.

Finding that the PE already held does not suffer from any apparent illegality or unreasonableness in reaching the conclusion, he said there is no reason to hold a fresh PE fresh as ordered by the government. T he only remedy available for the petitioner is under section 156 (3) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), where a magistrate, who is empowered to take cognisance under Section 190 of the code, may order investigation for cognisable offence, he added.

