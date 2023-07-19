Over 1K MSU students graduate from MSU

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi conferred degrees to 1,053 students--including 105 medal winners of UG and PG programmes and 948 PhD researchers--in the presence of Chairman of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, Bibek Debroy, and Vice-Chancellor N Chandrasekar in the 29th convocation ceremony of the Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) on Tuesday.

Governor Ravi had a detailed lively interaction with the medalists of Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. pic.twitter.com/F0in5Lark7 — RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) July 18, 2023

Chief guest Debroy said Nalanda University in ancient India was a model to other universities in the world. He stressed that students beginning their careers should focus on exploring their inner potential and finding happiness.



N Chandrasekar said his varsity would soon sign an MoU with the University of Bari Aldo Moro, Italy, for academic exchange programmes. "The convocation is taking place at a time when the university is taking decisive action to achieve excellence in diverse areas such as teaching, research and extension activities. There are 101 colleges affiliated with MSU, and 1,13,178 students are pursuing their degrees through university departments and affiliated colleges," he added.



MSU Pro-Chancellor and Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy could not attend the convocation as he was being inquired by the Enforcement Directorate in Chennai. The MSU had invited 22 MLAs and four MPs elected from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts, out of which Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran and Alangulam MLA PH Pandian took part in the event. Security was beefed up in MSU ahead of the governor's visit.

