Private Hospital fined Rs 1 lakh for burning bio-medical waste on premises in TN

TIRUNELVELI: Tirunelveli corporation on Monday imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on a private hospital for burning biomedical wastes inside its premises instead of discarding them as per Bio-medical Waste Management Rules, 2016.



In its notice, the corporation has warned of legal action against NIMS multi-speciality hospital located in Perumalpuram if the violation is repeated in future.

"The hospital stored its bio-medical waste in its premises, which caused an unpleasant odour. It also burnt the waste, polluting the environment. Hence, a penalty was imposed on the hospital. The hospital administration should give an explanation in this connection to the corporation commissioner within seven days," the notice read. The action has been taken based on the inspection report of the Melapalayam zone health inspector.

Last month, another private hospital was fined after it allegedly transported its bio-medical waste to the dumping yard of the corporation with the support of some corporation staff. Also, some unidentified persons dumped bio-medical waste near the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital recently.

