Tiruchy head post office turns disabled friendly, sets precedent

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The Tiruchy head post office has turned disabled-friendly with the installation of Braille signages and tactile flooring at a cost of Rs 50,000. Officials said it is the first post office in the state to introduce disabled-friendly features.

The initiative is part of the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan that focuses on creating a friendly environment for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs). According to officials, Braille signanges have been distributed to six head offices coming under the Central region.

Post Master General T Nirmala Devi, Central region, Tamil Nadu, who spearheaded the infrastructure facelift, told TNIE, "People from all walks of life visit the post office. We are improving the infrastructure to make visits to the post office hassle-free.

There are many post offices where we have rental buildings; there, we have some restrictions, but in our own buildings, we make efforts to build ramps and put the outer service counters on the ground floor or instal a lift for disabled people.

We are creating an inclusive environment not just for the customers, but for the employees too." Devi further said that they are planning to instal a wheelchair and make use of voice assistance technology to provide details on the many post office schemes.

"The three postal regions of Tamil Nadu have shown interest in creating such inclusive spaces," she added. A disabled vendor and government school braille teacher were among those involved in the flooring and signages work at the post office.

