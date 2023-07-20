Class 11 girl ends life in TN, teacher suspended

By Express News Service

TENKASI: A Class 11 student at Puliyangudi Girls government higher secondary school in TN Puthukudi ended her life allegedly after her teacher reprimanded her on Tuesday. The school education department has subsequently placed the teacher under suspension.



Puliyangudi police registered a case and identified the deceased as Muneeswari alias Mukila, daughter of Mariammal. "Mukila's father died when she was two years old. On Tuesday evening, she returned from school and seemed upset. However, after her mother went out, she took the extreme step. In her suicide note, she said a woman teacher in her school scolded her and made her stand outside the class," said sources.



The body was sent to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for postmortem. More than 50 police personnel were deployed in Puliyangudi to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile, the school education department conducted an inquiry and suspended the woman teacher.



Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu health department's helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050. Support can also be sought on Childline toll-free number 1098.

