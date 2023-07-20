Court postpones ED plea to join case against TN fisheries minister to August 2

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi principal district court has postponed the hearing of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking a direction to implead itself in the disproportionate assets case pending against Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan to August 2.

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing registered the disproportionate assets case against Radhakrishnan and six of his associates, including his wife, two sons, and brothers, in 2006. It was charged that he amassed properties worth Rs 4.9 crore over and above his known income sources during his stint in the AIADMK cabinet during 2001-06.

On April 18 this year, the ED filed a petition to implead itself in the case. However, DVAC filed a counter-petition stating that they have already completed 80% of the investigation and the ED’s assistance was not necessary.

When the case came up for hearing before the Principal District Judge Selvam on Wednesday, the minister filed a counter-petition through his advocate Manoharan objecting to the ED’s intervention. ED’s Special Public Prosecutor advocate Ramesh placed his arguments before the court.

While the minister did not turn up at the court, his sons Anandha Maheswaran and Anandha Ramakrishnan, who are named in the case, appeared before the judge. After hearing the arguments, the court postponed the case hearing to August 2.

On February 2, 2022, the ED provisionally attached assets worth Rs 6.5 crore belonging to Radhakrishnan and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It may be noted that the HC division bench passed an interim stay barring ED’s investigation into the case under PMLA in December 2022.

THOOTHUKUDI: The Thoothukudi principal district court has postponed the hearing of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea seeking a direction to implead itself in the disproportionate assets case pending against Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan to August 2. The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) wing registered the disproportionate assets case against Radhakrishnan and six of his associates, including his wife, two sons, and brothers, in 2006. It was charged that he amassed properties worth Rs 4.9 crore over and above his known income sources during his stint in the AIADMK cabinet during 2001-06. On April 18 this year, the ED filed a petition to implead itself in the case. However, DVAC filed a counter-petition stating that they have already completed 80% of the investigation and the ED’s assistance was not necessary.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the case came up for hearing before the Principal District Judge Selvam on Wednesday, the minister filed a counter-petition through his advocate Manoharan objecting to the ED’s intervention. ED’s Special Public Prosecutor advocate Ramesh placed his arguments before the court. While the minister did not turn up at the court, his sons Anandha Maheswaran and Anandha Ramakrishnan, who are named in the case, appeared before the judge. After hearing the arguments, the court postponed the case hearing to August 2. On February 2, 2022, the ED provisionally attached assets worth Rs 6.5 crore belonging to Radhakrishnan and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It may be noted that the HC division bench passed an interim stay barring ED’s investigation into the case under PMLA in December 2022.