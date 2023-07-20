DVAC raids Annagramam panchayat union office, seizes Rs 3.09 lakh

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Cuddalore district raided the Annagramam panchayat union office and seized Rs 3.09 lakh in unaccounted cash, on Wednesday. The raid was based on allegations of favouritism on the part of the president, councillors, panchayat union officials, and contractors of the union.

According to a statement issued by the DVAC, on July 14, a resolution to allocate Rs 1.3 crore for development projects in villages under the Annagramam panchayat union's jurisdiction was passed during a meeting. There were, however, allegations that the panchayat union president, Janagiraman, affiliated with the AIADMK, had favoured specific individuals when awarding the contracts. The statement further revealed that Janagiraman and certain councillors were allegedly on commission from the contractors involved.

In light of this information, the DVAC raided the office. Sources from Annagramam village, near Panruti, said that the DVAC sleuths, led by Additional Superintendent of Police A Devanathan, secured the panchayat office before proceeding with their inquiry. The agency confirmed that the officials are still under investigation.

