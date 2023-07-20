Home States Tamil Nadu

Man booked for cheating nine women of 48 sovereigns of gold in TN

Gurusamy told her that he lived in a rented house near Chokkalingapuram and that he has been teaching Vasi Yoga.

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The district crime branch police recently registered a case against a man from Aruppukottai for allegedly cheating at least nine women of around 48 sovereigns of gold under the pretext of performing pooja to acquire wealth and blessings from God. Sources said the man also cheated six people of around Rs 16 lakh.

According to sources, G Mahalakshmi (63), a resident of Arupukottai, filed a complaint against Gurusamy from the same area, stating that he cheated her of around Rs 6 lakh and nine sovereigns of gold ornaments from her, "Mahalakshmi who was working as a consultant at a typewriting institute met Gurusamy in 2019, who had learned typewriting from Mahalakshmi in 1984. Gurusamy told her that he lived in a rented house near Chokkalingapuram and that he has been teaching Vasi Yoga. Later, he invited Mahalakshmi to take part in the Yoga class, in which Mahalakshmi and many others from the locality joined," sources said.

"Stating that he wanted to start a trust, he requested money from Mahalakshmi and said he would return it as soon as he begins the trust. Mahalakshmi gave him Rs 6 lakh in instalments from December 2019 to July 2021. Later, on August 1, Gurusamy told her that if she performs a pooja with the jewels in her house for 48 days, she would get wealth and blessings from God. Believing his words, Mahalakshmi gave her nine sovereigns of gold ornaments to him on the same day," sources said, adding that, after 48 days, on September 29, Gurusamy told Mahalakshmi that he is going on a pilgrimage and would return the amount and jewels after returning. However, Gurusamy didn't return and has absconded, sources said.

Similarly, Gurusamy has also cheated at least eight other women of more than 38 sovereigns of gold, and other five people of Rs 10 lakh and other valuables, sources added. The district crime branch police registered a case against Gurusamy under IPC 406 and 420 and are in search of the accused.

