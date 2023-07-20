Price of tomatoes drops by Rs 30/kg in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The price of tomatoes came down by around Rs 30 per kg and was hovering around Rs 92/ kg at the Koyambedu wholesale market in Chennai on Wednesday. In the retail market, tomatoes were being sold for Rs 100-Rs 110. Tomatoes were being sold at Rs 120/kg for the last two days after coming down from Rs 140. According to traders, at least 25 trucks carrying tomatoes arrive at the Koyambedu market daily.

Wholesalers are in talks with traders from Karnataka to increase the supply of tomatoes.

“The supplies, which are usually delivered to Tamil Nadu, are diverted to Kolkata and other places. This has exacerbated the problem. The prices are expected to come down in the next few days due to increased supply and drop in demand as festivities will be muted in the Tamil month Aadi,” a wholesale trader from Koyambedu said.

Meanwhile, shallots were being sold for Rs 150/kg and capsicum for Rs 80/kg (down from Rs 100/kg), green chilli at Rs 65/kg, beans at Rs 85/kg, ginger at Rs 210/kg, carrots at Rs 50/kg, ladies finger Rs 35/kg, onions at Rs 25/kg and potatoes at Rs 16/kg.

