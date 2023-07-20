‘Rook and bishop will help kids triumph in trying situations’: K Dhanabal

Suganthi Marimuthu By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Playing chess boosts cognitive development and improves the academic performance of children, parents of chess players and psychologists opine. Coimbatore District Chess Association member K Dhanabal, a FIDE-certified instructor and international player, points out that of the 83 grandmasters India has produced, one-third are from Tamil Nadu.

According to M Sathya, a Psychology professor at Avinashilingam University, the cognitive development of children occurs when they involve themselves in games and have the opportunity to experience learning, problem-solving, forming conclusions, reasoning, and decision-making. Creativity and exploration play a huge role in child development.”

Anisha Rafi, a counselling psychologist, said neuroplasticity stimulates neural connections when one learns new things. It will expand and enhance brain functions. “Children are in the phase of learning new things called pattern recognition. It helps them improve visualization, like mind mapping. Observing the movements of chess pieces would improve motor skills. For example, the moves for rook and bishop are unique patterns. Playing chess is a lengthy process, and long hours of concentration will help children develop the ability to handle stress and pressure in a better manner. Each child is unique and different, but playing chess helps to develop cognitive skills,” she added.

V Merci, the mother of Ethan, a student in Asokapuram, said, “When he became the leader of CISCE Tamil Nadu, he acquired leadership qualities and became a confident person.He can manage to write exams by recalling at the last minute.”

S Priyanka, a Women International Masters (WIM), player, said, “Chess is my passion, but I enjoyed academics too. I enjoy the process, though it is always engaging or hectic. People say chess is like life, and I couldn’t agree more. Every single game we play feels like a life lesson. You win or lose, it doesn’t matter; at the end of the day, you learn something precious that nothing else can teach you, and that’s the beauty of sports. To specify some skills, I would mention concentration, problem-solving, creativity, handling pressure in any situation, and a lot more.”

