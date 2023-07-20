Six-year-old boy’s body found in tank; youth held for sexual assault, murder in TN's in Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: An 18-year-old youth was arrested by Krishnapuram police for sexually assaulting and murdering a six-year-old boy at Kattampatti village near Krishnapuram. The boy’s body was found in a dilapidated overhead tank near the village.

According to sources, the six-year-old who was playing outside his house had gone missing on Sunday evening. Initially, the parents assumed that the boy was playing in the vicinity, but as he failed to return home even after a long time, they began looking for him along with neighbours but could not trace him. On Monday, the parents lodged a plaint with Krishnapuram police. On Tuesday, the police found the boy dead inside an overhead tank near Kattampatti.

Police sources told TNIE, “We received information that a body had been found in the unused water tank which was 1.5 km outside the village and secured the area.”Forensic teams were dispatched to collect evidence and the body was sent to Dharmapuri Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination. During the investigation, police secured three youths and one of the youths allegedly confessed to the crime. The youth. M Prakash (19), a native of Kattampatti, was arrested under section 5 r/w 6 of the POCSO Act, IPC 302 for murder and under IPC 201 for hiding evidence.

Police sources added, “The youth was a school dropout and had been working in a poultry farm. He had become friends with the boy and used to play with him. On Sunday, he took him to the top of the water tank and sexually assaulted him. Fearing that he would mention the abuse to his family, he killed him and dumped the body in the tank.”

On Wednesday morning, over a hundred residents from Kattampatti gathered near the Krishnapuram police station and conducted a road roko disrupting traffic on Dharmapuri - Tirupattur road for nearly an hour. The protesters alleged that more than one person was involved in the crime and demanded a comprehensive investigation.

Superintendent of Police, Stephen Jespadham assured the people that the probe had been comprehensive and that only one person was involved in the crime. Following this they gave up on the protest. Dozens of people from the village gathered in front of the mortuary to support the family. Sources in the police headquarters said the body of the boy was cremated on Wednesday evening and efforts are underway to remand the accused.

