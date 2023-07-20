Home States Tamil Nadu

Soaring cotton price in TN: CM Stalin writes to Modi

The letter also shed light on additional issues faced by the spinning sector. The repayment of loans has become an added burden on the spinning mills.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister MK Stalin raised serious concerns about the alarming surge in cotton prices and its adverse impact on the spinning sector.

The letter highlighted the prevailing economic challenges, including escalating operational costs, and high bank interest rates. These factors have collectively pushed the spinning mill association to declare a complete production halt starting from July 15.

Stalin emphasised the significance of the spinning sector, which comprises 1500 spinning mills and a workforce of approximately 15,00,000, as a crucial driver of Tamil Nadu’s industrial economy. However, the current crisis has put the sector in a precarious situation.

The letter also shed light on additional issues faced by the spinning sector. One such problem stems from the repayment of loans acquired under the ECLGS, which was provided to revive and rehabilitate MSME units post the Covid-19 pandemic. The repayment of these loans has become an added burden on the spinning mills.

To mitigate these challenges and support the textile MSMEs, Stalin urged the Union government to extend the moratorium under ECLGS by one year.

