Students in TN marked absent in Naan Mudhalvan exams

When asked about it, the controller of examination (in charge) at University N Ponpandian told TNIE, “Some colleges have uploaded the students’ roll number at the portal instead of the students’ register numbers, due to which they were mentioned as absent. We have collected those student details from the colleges and will upload the correct mark for the concerned courses.”
When asked about it, the controller of examination (in charge) at University N Ponpandian told TNIE, “Some colleges have uploaded the students’ roll number at the portal instead of the students’ register numbers, due to which they were mentioned as absent. We have collected those student details from the colleges and will upload the correct mark for the concerned courses.”
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.