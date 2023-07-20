Students in TN marked absent in Naan Mudhalvan exams

N Dhamotharan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Several students from colleges affiliated with Bharathiar University alleged that they were marked absent for the external examination for Naan Mudhalvan skill courses. College teachers said the university did not enter the external marks of students properly in the result column in the portal.

A second-year student, K Sandeep from a private college at Avinashi Road told TNIE, “I wrote nine papers, including the Naan Muadhalvan and value education in the first year. However, I was marked absent for the Naan Mudhalvan skill course on Effective English, the results of which were published three days ago by the university. Many of my friends also faced the same issue and we have appealed to the college administration to take steps to release the results for Naan Mudhalvan courses.”

An assistant professor, who is also a Single Point of Contact (SPOC) at a private college told TNIE, “Students got internal marks but have been marked absent in the externals.”He further said results were not published for 300 out of 900 students for different courses from all three years in the college. “Before publishing the result, the external marks have been uploaded to the Naan Mudhalvan portal which can be accessed by the SPOC. However, the staff at the controller of examination at the university did not upload the students’ external marks properly, due to which the students were marked as absent,” he added.

Commenting on this, Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association president T Veeramani told TNIE that results were not published for government college students also. He said that they have appealed about this to the university and officers from the controller of the exam assured that they would rectify this issue within one week.

According to sources, Bharathiar University introduced Naan Mudhalvan courses last year. Last semester, a skill courses exam of external marks was conducted for 75 marks and internal marks for 25 marks.

When asked about it, the controller of examination (in charge) at University N Ponpandian told TNIE, “Some colleges have uploaded the students’ roll number at the portal instead of the students’ register numbers, due to which they were mentioned as absent. We have collected those student details from the colleges and will upload the correct mark for the concerned courses.”

