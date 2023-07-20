Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamilisai politicises medical quota for govt students with eyeing Lok Sabha poll, says Narayanasamy

The leader also expressed concern about Puducherry becoming a hub for liquor and crimes.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy

V Narayanaswamy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy has accused L-G Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan of politicising the issue of providing reservation to government school students in medical courses, with an intention to contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Puducherry.

Narayanasamy said if Soundararajan truly cared about the students, she should have pursued the previous government's proposal, which is already pending with the union home ministry, instead of a new proposal. He also demanded an explanation from Soundararajan, the CM, and the ministers for not pursuing the earlier proposal.

The former CM said, if the pending file is pursued and approved, there is a chance that the reservation would be provided from this academic year itself, as the admission process is yet to begin. Narayanasamy demanded the L-G and CM meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to get the proposal approved. "Failing to do so would imply that the L-G and the NDA government are merely playing politics and do not genuinely care about the students," he said.

The leader also expressed concern about Puducherry becoming a hub for liquor and crimes. He criticised the CM for opening new liquor shops, citing revenue requirements, while the Tamil Nadu CM had closed down 500 shops.

