Home States Tamil Nadu

Women using free bus rides in TN save Rs 888/month: Study

The study was headed by commission member M Vijayabaskar and delved into the advantages of the free service for women across the state.

Published: 20th July 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2023 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

women passengers

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A study conducted by the state planning commission revealed that women passengers have been saving, on average, Rs 888 per month due to the provision of free rides in state-run transport corporation buses.

The study was headed by commission member M Vijayabaskar and delved into the advantages of the free service for women across the state.

According to a press statement, 311.61 crore free rides, amounting to Rs 4,985.76 crore, have been taken by women since the scheme was launched and enjoyed monthly savings ranging from Rs 756 - Rs 1,012.

The study also shed light on the beneficiaries, indicating that 39% of the beneficiaries were from the Dalit community, 21% from the MBCs (most backward classes) and 18% from BCs (backward classes). Besides, over 50% of the beneficiaries were aged above 40.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
women passengers free bus rides M Vijayabaskar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp