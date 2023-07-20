Women using free bus rides in TN save Rs 888/month: Study

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A study conducted by the state planning commission revealed that women passengers have been saving, on average, Rs 888 per month due to the provision of free rides in state-run transport corporation buses.

The study was headed by commission member M Vijayabaskar and delved into the advantages of the free service for women across the state.

According to a press statement, 311.61 crore free rides, amounting to Rs 4,985.76 crore, have been taken by women since the scheme was launched and enjoyed monthly savings ranging from Rs 756 - Rs 1,012.

The study also shed light on the beneficiaries, indicating that 39% of the beneficiaries were from the Dalit community, 21% from the MBCs (most backward classes) and 18% from BCs (backward classes). Besides, over 50% of the beneficiaries were aged above 40.

