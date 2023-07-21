Home States Tamil Nadu

AIADMK protests against skyrocketing veggie prices in TN  

AIADMK cadre wearing garland made of veggies in Pudukkottai | M Muthu Kannan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The members of AIADMK on Thursday staged demonstrations in all district headquarters condemning the spiralling prices of the essential commodities and “the inaction of Chief Minister MKStalin” in containing the price rise. 

In Chennai, the agitation in which the protesters were seen wearing garlands made of vegetables, was led by senior functionaries including former ministers C Ponnaiyan and D Jayakumar. 

Talking to reporters, the functionaries said the prices of all essentials for cooking - tomato, beans, ginger, onion, carrot, tur dal, urad dal, jeera, tamarind etc have been going up every day. “The DMK government has failed to stop skyrocketing of the prices of these essential commodities.

Due to this, the poor and downtrodden and middle-class people have been affected very much,” they said. 
AIADMK cadre and functionaries also demanded that the government should contain the prices at the earliest.

