Child protection panels in TN to come up in each ward in urban local bodies

Subashini Vijayakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The social welfare department has ordered the formation of ward-level child protection committees in all the urban local bodies, including town panchayats, municipalities and corporations, to ensure children’s safety.

They will have the responsibility to create community vigilance to protect children with the help of authorities. Their goals include ensuring all children study up to Class 10, prevention of child labour, and preventing nutrition deficiency among others. Capacity-building initiatives for the committee members will be handled by the district child protection unit.

Each committee will be headed by the councillor of the respective ward and the headmaster of the school in the ward will act as the member-secretary. The panel should meet at least once in three months and should discuss issues including child trafficking, child marriage, child labour, displacement for child labour, exploitation, prevention of illegal adoption and other issues related to child protection.

They should also create awareness on preventing school dropouts, timely vaccination and medical check-ups apart from monitoring and supporting rehabilitation activities of children in need of protection and care, and children in conflict with the law who have been discharged from childcare institutions.

They should submit a report to the district collector regarding the issues within 10 days of the meeting who will then forward it to the social welfare department. Other members of the committee will include a child welfare police officer, an auxiliary nurse midwife, a representative each from the school management committee and district child protection unit, Childline and NGOs, representatives from self-help groups and Nehru Yuva Kendras, four students nominated by the headmasters, Anganwadi workers and special invitees like differently-abled persons, young champions and apartment association representative who can be appointed by the councillors.

While several child rights activists welcomed the initiative, they said that the committees should function actively as village-level children protection committees in rural areas are largely inactive. “While it is a welcome move, the government should create awareness about the committees as many of the village presidents are unaware of the village-level child protection committees. Their reports should be consolidated at the level of the local body to understand major issues faced by the children in them. This will help the local bodies to take the initiative to solve them,” said a child rights activist.

