Civic works put off TN's Tiruchy city streets’ makeover by a year

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Amid concerns over the implementation of the prize-winning ideas submitted by residents as part of a street design competition held by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in August 2021 as means to encourage public involvement in city development and make public spaces more ambient, the corporation has clarified that the plan has not been dropped and that it is rather on hold.

Following the MoHUA competition aimed at crowdsourcing innovative ideas from professionals and students to design streets in their cities, the corporation selected a few submissions and handed out cash awards to the winners in March 2022.

"There were plans to implement them this year but we have several priority works like those pertaining to underground drainage (UGD) system and other smart city projects. These have to be completed this year and some of them, before the monsoon. The UGD work delay has even affected commuting on many roads. Once we complete the priority projects, we would take up other works," a senior corporation official said.

This means the beautification of Karur Bypass Road, Promenade Road and Lawsons Road as suggested in the 'Streets for People Challenge' may happen only next year.

PK Govind, a senior citizen and resident of Lawsons Road, said, “What is the point in spending money for adding facilities on pedestrian space of a few streets when people struggle to commute through several major roads in the city? It is therefore appreciable that the corporation has decided to accord priority to such issues.”

Meanwhile, civic officials said that the situation could have been avoided had the MoHUA held meetings with cities before announcing projects.

"The intention behind the street design project was to ensure the participation of residents in city development. But before announcing such a plan, MoHUA should hold discussions with various cities. This would help them understand each city’s priorities. It would also help them to come up with projects that are much more beneficial for the respective cities," an official said.

