Complaint box targeting DMK to be part of BJP’s yatra in TN

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai’s yatra to be launched by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Rameswaram on July 28 will target the DMK government primarily and highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government for the past nine years.

Significantly, a ‘makkal pukar petti’ (complaint box) on the theme ‘Vidyala-Mudiyala’ (no dawn, no end to woes) highlighting allegations like land-grabbing, corruption, illegal mining, deterioration of law and order, etc., will accompany Annamalai all through.

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan said people can drop in their representations in the complaint box. “People are eagerly awaiting a big political transformation in Tamil Nadu and the yatra will expose the evils of dynastic politics. This will be a turning point in Tamil Nadu politics,” Radhakrishnan said.

On July 28, Amit Shah will be addressing a massive public meeting in Rameswaram. The Rameswaram declarations to be released on that occasion will show in what direction the state unit of the BJP will move in the coming days.

