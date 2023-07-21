DNA test samples of four minors collected in Vengaivayal water tank case

Nacchinarkkiniyan M By

Express News Service

PUDUKOTTAI: Samples were collected from four minors for the DNA test in the Pudukkottai government medical college hospital on Friday in the Vengaivayal case. Earlier a special court in Pudukkottai ordered the DNA tests on the minors after getting the consent of their parents.

While the samples were taken, two members of the Child welfare committee and a Child welfare officer from the local Vellanur police station, doctors, parents and CBCID officials were present.

The CBCID has been investigating the case of human excrement mixed in the water supply tank at Vengaivayal, a scheduled caste village.

On July 17, the Pudukkottai Special Court Judge S Jeyanthi for the Exclusive Trial of Cases Registered under the SC/ST(POA) Act ordered that DNA tests should be taken for the 4 minors as requested by the CBCID.

The order stated the district Child Welfare Committee members along with the local police station's Child welfare police officer find suitable timings in consultation with the parents and children's comfort for taking the DNA test.

Following this all parties including the 4 minors, one from the Vengaivayal village and three from the Muttukadu village and their family members agreed to give samples on Friday, they were present in the Pudukkottai Government Pudukkottai Medical College and Hospital.

Speaking with TNIE, the CBCID DSP Palpandi said, the samples were collected following due protocol and there was no discomfort for the minors.

