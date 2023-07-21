DVAC report sought on graft cases awaiting TN govt sanction

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court sought a report from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on the number of cases pending before the DVAC awaiting the government’s sanction for prosecution.

Justice KK Ramakrishnan had reportedly posed the query to the director of DVAC, who had appeared before the court on Wednesday, pursuant to the summons issued by the judge early this month, in a petition filed by M Muneer Ahamed to quash an FIR against him and a few others.

The judge had summoned the director after finding that despite a specific direction issued by the court in 2017 that the final report should be filed in the case in four months, the final report has not been filed yet. He also criticised that the department showed the same lethargic attitude in each and every case.

On Wednesday, the director appeared before the court and explained that they were unable to file the final report due to a delay in getting sanction from the government for prosecution. Recording the same, the judge advised the director to conduct a meeting with the stakeholders to come up with a solution to mitigate such delay in getting sanction.

He also told the director to file a report containing data on the number of cases pending before DVAC, the number of cases the final report has been filed and out of them, how many are pending for sanction. The case was adjourned to August 30.



