Gang forges papers, sells Coimbatore corporation’s OSR land for Rs 44L

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A couple and land broker were booked for allegedly selling OSR land of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) by forging documents. They sold the land for Rs 44 lakh two years ago. The buyer recently realised that it was earmarked for a park and lodged a complaint.

According to police, Bhuvaneshwari, and her husband Prabhakaran of Edayarpalayam sold 8.12 cents of land at Kuniyamuthur to A Manoharan from Kuniyamuthur in February 2021. The deal was made through a broker R Panneerselvam, who was a relative of the suspects. They allegedly sold the land for Rs 44 lakh and the sale deed was registered at the joint registrar office no II in the city. But recently, Manoharan came to know that the land belonged to the CCMC.

“In 2009, when the land was separated as plots, the particular portion of 8.12 cents was left as a reserve site and then it was handed over to Kuniyamuthur Municipality. But the suspects allegedly created a fake ownership document for the land as approved plots using fake signatures and sign of the executive officer of the municipality.

Later in 2011, Kuniyamuthur municipality merged with the CCMC and the ownership of the reserve site came to the corporation. While accessing the land records in the corporation, the complainant came to know that he was cheated in the land dealing,” police said.

Based on his complaint, the Anti-Land grabbing special cell (ALGSC) of Coimbatore City police booked a case and initiated an investigation.

