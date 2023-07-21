MLA son’s Rs 100-crore land deal cancelled in TN

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The state registration department has cancelled the sale agreement for Rs 100 crore worth of Chennai land executed between BJP Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran’s son Nainar Balaji and seller Elayaraja at Radhapuram sub-registrar office in Tirunelveli district in June 2022.

In its recent remark in the encumbrance certificate, the department said, “Based on the order of the district registrar of South Chennai dated July 10, 2023, the sale agreement document is a forged one as per Sections 463 and 470 of IPC and it has been registered fraudulently. Hence, it is cancelled.”

The sale agreement was already put on hold by the Tirunelveli region deputy inspector general of registration after Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO, filed a complaint against the transaction with the state registration, revenue and police departments. In his complaint, Jayaram Venkatesan, convener, Arappor Iyakkam, also demanded registration of an FIR against both the parties involved in the transaction and officials who aided them in executing the ‘fraudulent agreement’.

He alleged that the registration of the agreement by the sub-registrar violated Section 28 of the Registration Act and various circulars of the department. According to the sale deed, Balaji had agreed to buy the property for a sum of Rs 46 crore and an initial amount of Rs 2.5 crore was paid by him.

ALSO READ | Rs 100-crore land sale involving BJP MLA’s son put on hold in TN

Meanwhile, Balaji, who is vice-president of BJP’s youth wing, said he was just an innocent buyer of the land. “The cancellation of the sale agreement is political vendetta. The registration department has violated an HC order in the process of cancellation. I will challenge this in the court,” he said. S Chitra, deputy secretary, home department, had forwarded Jayaram Venkatesan’s petition to the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police, for necessary action on June 13, 2023.



TIRUNELVELI: The state registration department has cancelled the sale agreement for Rs 100 crore worth of Chennai land executed between BJP Tirunelveli MLA Nainar Nagendran’s son Nainar Balaji and seller Elayaraja at Radhapuram sub-registrar office in Tirunelveli district in June 2022. In its recent remark in the encumbrance certificate, the department said, “Based on the order of the district registrar of South Chennai dated July 10, 2023, the sale agreement document is a forged one as per Sections 463 and 470 of IPC and it has been registered fraudulently. Hence, it is cancelled.” The sale agreement was already put on hold by the Tirunelveli region deputy inspector general of registration after Arappor Iyakkam, an anti-corruption NGO, filed a complaint against the transaction with the state registration, revenue and police departments. In his complaint, Jayaram Venkatesan, convener, Arappor Iyakkam, also demanded registration of an FIR against both the parties involved in the transaction and officials who aided them in executing the ‘fraudulent agreement’.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He alleged that the registration of the agreement by the sub-registrar violated Section 28 of the Registration Act and various circulars of the department. According to the sale deed, Balaji had agreed to buy the property for a sum of Rs 46 crore and an initial amount of Rs 2.5 crore was paid by him. ALSO READ | Rs 100-crore land sale involving BJP MLA’s son put on hold in TN Meanwhile, Balaji, who is vice-president of BJP’s youth wing, said he was just an innocent buyer of the land. “The cancellation of the sale agreement is political vendetta. The registration department has violated an HC order in the process of cancellation. I will challenge this in the court,” he said. S Chitra, deputy secretary, home department, had forwarded Jayaram Venkatesan’s petition to the Commissioner of Police, Greater Chennai Police, for necessary action on June 13, 2023.