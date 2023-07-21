Solo concert by man to remind cops of missing wife in TN

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Call it an act of desperation, lover’s requiem or an impromptu protest, Palanivel, hailing from Komangalam near Virudhachalam, conducted a solo music show in an inebriated state in front of the Virudachalam police station, to convey his emotions to the police for his wife who has been missing since five years, on Wednesday. He passionately sang heartbreak songs using a microphone and speaker, dedicating them to his long-lost wife.

The unique sight drew the attention of passersby and some even tried asking him, but he remained engrossed in his performance until eventually he concluded the impromptu show. As news of the incident spread, a few media personnel gathered at the scene.

Palanivel told them that he earns a living by singing on the streets and that the police have not been able to locate his wife even though he had filed a complaint. He said he had come to the station to inquire about the status of the complaint, but was informed that higher officials were unavailable and was asked to return another day.

A senior police official from Virudachalam said that Palanivel had arrived in an inebriated state and did not present a written complaint. However, the police personnel on duty collected his contact information and asked him to return the following day without consuming alcohol. According to their records, there was no prior complaint on record regarding the missing wife.

“Efforts were made to contact Palanivel on Thursday, but he did not respond to the calls. Similarly, the number he provided as his wife’s contact did not yield any response either,” added another police source from Virudachalam station. A video of Palanivel’s emotional performance in front of the police station has gone viral on social media.

