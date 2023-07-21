Tamil Nadu Governor reviews NEP implementation in private varsities

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Thursday reviewed the status of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) in private universities across the state.

Vice-Chancellors of at least 20 private universities met the governor at the Raj Bhavan and apprised him about the measures taken by them in their respective institutions for the implementation of NEP. Each Vice-Chancellor made a detailed presentation on the implementation of various aspects of the new education policy.

The presentations highlighted the creation of the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC), Vocational education system, multi-disciplinary curriculum, online and digital education, choice-based credit system, student-centric learning, multiple entry and exit system, reforms undertaken to align NEP with future plan, challenges to overcome and areas to be focused.

According to the statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the governor expressed satisfaction and happiness over the progress made by the private Universities in this direction. Governor added that Tamil Nadu is fairly ahead in development and growth in the industrial sector.

Terming NEP-2020 as a comprehensive, revolutionary and transformative policy that provides a holistic approach to higher education that will help the full realisation of the talents and potentials of our youth, Governor urged the VCs for integration and active collaborations between academicians and industries.

The gap between academic knowledge and needed industrial skills should be bridged to alleviate unemployment and its challenges. The governor urged the academicians to devote their resources to translating and also write textbooks on technical subjects in the Tamil language which will improve the enrolment ratio in technical subjects. He further added that the promotion of regional languages including Tamil has been the focus of the NEP.

At the meeting, the Governor also urged the VCs to identify the unsung freedom fighters and encourage students to take up research works on their lives, exploring their sacrifices and contributions. “We need to document their contributions and sacrifices for the freedom of our country for the generations to come,” said the statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

