TN assembly estimate committee inspects KGMCH

The committee inspected various places in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday and Thursday, and received petitions from the public. 

Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital at Aasaripallam in Nagercoil

By Express News Service

KANNIYAKUMARI:  On the second day of inspection, the members of the Tamil Nadu estimate committee, led by chairman G Anbazhagan, inspected the Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital at Aasaripallam in Nagercoil on Thursday.

The committee inspected various places in Kanniyakumari on Wednesday and Thursday and received petitions from the public.  In the presence of District Collector PN Sridhar, the committee also held a review meeting on Thursday at the district collectorate in Nagercoil.

Following the meeting, Anbazhagan said, on the second day, they visited the Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital, and inspected the ongoing construction works of a hostel for medical students worth Rs 17 crore, and the construction works of a neurology treatment centre worth Rs 10 crore. The committee also visited the inpatients and inquired about the treatments provided to them.

The committee held a review meeting with senior officials of school education, revenue, police,  registration, highways, health, commercial taxes, Adi Dravidar and Tribal welfare, fisheries, PWD (buildings), water resources, agriculture, and other departments, and instructed them to expedite the ongoing development works under respective departments.

SP Hari Kiran Prasad, Nagercoil mayor R  Mahesh, district forest officer M Ilayaraja, district revenue officer J  Balasubramaniam,  Nagercoil corporation commissioner Anand Mohan,  Padmanabhapuram sub-collector HR Koushik, Nagercoil RDO Sethuramalingam, Kanniyakumari government medical college hospital dean Prince Pius, DRDA project director Babu, assistant collector (training) Kunal Yadav, and others participated.

