59K LT power consumers in TN have Rs 47-crore bill dues

In a bid to bolster its financial health, Tangedco has issued a stern directive to officials to recover the outstanding dues of Rs 47.2 crore from 59,540 low-tension power consumers across the state. 

Published: 22nd July 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

As per data accessed by TNIE, the power utility’s records as of July 12 show the highest number of defaulters in the Coimbatore circle -- 3,823 consumers with a total due of Rs 21.13 crore.  Kancheepuram comes second with 24,000 defaulters with Rs 11.86 crore dues. Pending arrears have been a cause for concern for Tangedco since repeated instructions to LT bill defaulters have not yielded results.

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “Every couple of months, meter readings are taken and consumers are expected to settle their bills within 20 days. However, some consumers have failed to meet the deadline.”

In a recent review meeting, Tangedco Chairman cum Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni sent a strong message to all engineers, urging them to permanently disconnect service connections that have kept arrears for over two years.

Assessors and officials have been told to conduct frequent field visits to check for malpractices and energy theft. “We urge the consumers to use payment options like G-pay, net banking, mobile apps and others to pay electricity charges in time,” the official said.

