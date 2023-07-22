Better to shut down temples if they're going to perpetuate violence: Madras High Court

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday observed that temple festivals have become centre stage for groups to show their muscle power. The court added that there is no devotion involved, accorrding to Live Law.

"If temples are going to perpetuate violence, the existence of temples will have no meaning and in all such cases, it would be better to close down those temples so tht the violence can be averted..," Live Law cited Justice Anand Venkatesh who was hearing a plea moved by one K Thangarasu seeking police protection for conducting a festival at Sri Ruthra Maha Kaliyamman temple.

According to the legal site, the petitioner claimed himself as the hereditary trustee of the temple. This year, the annual festival is scheduled to be conducted from July 23 to August 1. He sought police protection to avert any untoward incidents during the festival.

The State, according to Live Law, informed the court that there was an ongoing dispute between two groups over conducting the festival. Though a "Peace Committee" meeting was convened by the Tahsildar, a settlement could not be reached. There was also a dispute over who would instal an idol of Vinayagar inside the temple. Hence, it submitted that granting permission to hold the festival would lead to law and order problem.

The court declined to extend police protection but said tthat the parties have the liberty to conduct the festival peacefully without warring among themselves. The court, according to the report, also directed the police to intervene in case of any untoward incidents.

