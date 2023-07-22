Home States Tamil Nadu

Better to shut down temples if they're going to perpetuate violence: Madras High Court

According to the legal site, the petitioner, who claimed himself as the hereditary trustee of a temple, sought police protection to avert any untoward incidents during the annual festival.

Published: 22nd July 2023 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2023 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday observed that temple festivals have become centre stage for groups to show their muscle power. The court added that there is no devotion involved, accorrding to Live Law.

"If temples are going to perpetuate violence, the existence of temples will have no meaning and in all such cases, it would be better to close down those temples so tht the violence can be averted..," Live Law cited Justice Anand Venkatesh who was hearing a plea moved by one K Thangarasu seeking police protection for conducting a festival at Sri Ruthra Maha Kaliyamman temple.

According to the legal site, the petitioner claimed himself as the hereditary trustee of the temple. This year, the annual festival is scheduled to be conducted from July 23 to August 1. He sought police protection to avert any untoward incidents during the festival.

The State, according to Live Law, informed the court that there was an ongoing dispute between two groups over conducting the festival. Though a "Peace Committee" meeting was convened by the Tahsildar, a settlement could not be reached. There was also a dispute over who would instal an idol of Vinayagar inside the temple. Hence, it submitted that granting permission to hold the festival would lead to law and order problem.

The court declined to extend police protection but said tthat the parties have the liberty to conduct the festival peacefully without warring among themselves. The court, according to the report, also directed the police to intervene in case of any untoward incidents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court Temple festivals Justice Anand Venkatesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp